Odhadovaná celková hodnota: $4,800
The Company will contribute a percentage of your annual eligible pay—between 3% and 9%.
10 days
On average, the Company pays approximately 70-90% of the cost of health care plans we offer
Delta Dental
VSP
$500 per year contributed by employer. $1,000 if you also cover one or more family members.
2x base pay
15 days
$6,000 for eligible expenses for each adoption or surrogate birth of a child.
Differential pay
0% discount on purchase price of stock
50% match on the first 4% of base salary After 1 year of service, immediately vested at 100%.
Up to $700 per credit/unit and 100% of the costs of any books for courses directly related to your role, as well as up to $100 for course-related material.
35% off
Identity theft protection services are available through InfoArmor.
100% match. Up to $25,000 matched