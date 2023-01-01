Adresár spoločností
Alorica
Alorica Platy

Platy Alorica sa pohybujú od $2,394 v celkovom ročnom odmeňovaní pre Predaj na spodnej hranici až po $552,750 pre IT špecialista na hornej hranici. Levels.fyi zbiera anonymné a overené platy od súčasných a bývalých zamestnancov Alorica. Posledná aktualizácia: 11/13/2025

Zákaznícky servis
$6.4K
Ľudské zdroje
$5K
IT špecialista
$553K

Marketing
$33.4K
Projektový manažér
$24.4K
Predaj
$2.4K
Často kladené otázky

Najlepšie platenú pozíciu v Alorica predstavuje IT špecialista at the Common Range Average level s ročnou celkovou odmenou $552,750. Zahŕňa to základný plat ako aj prípadné akciové odmeny a bonusy.
Mediánová ročná celková odmena v Alorica je $15,390.

