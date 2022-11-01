Bank of Ireland Зарплаты

Каталог компаний
Зарплата Bank of Ireland варьируется от $44,957 общей компенсации в год для Бизнес-аналитик в нижнем диапазоне до $93,083 для Программный инженер в верхнем диапазоне. Levels.fyi собирает анонимные и подтверждённые зарплаты от действующих и бывших сотрудников Bank of Ireland. Последнее обновление: 11/17/2025

Программный инженер
Median $93.1K
Аналитик по кибербезопасности
Median $63K
Бухгалтер
$61.7K

Бизнес-аналитик
$45K
Аналитик данных
$68.2K
Менеджер по анализу данных
$70.4K
Дата-сайентист
$73.2K
Продукт-менеджер
$83.1K
Проектный менеджер
$72.3K
Часто задаваемые вопросы

Самая высокооплачиваемая позиция в Bank of Ireland — Программный инженер с годовой общей компенсацией $93,083. Это включает базовую зарплату, а также потенциальные акции и бонусы.
Медианная годовая общая компенсация в Bank of Ireland составляет $70,444.

