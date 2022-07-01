Director de Companii
MAJORITY
Lucrezi Aici? Revendică-ți Compania
Cele Mai Importante Perspective
  • Contribuie cu ceva unic despre MAJORITY care ar putea fi util altora (ex. sfaturi pentru interviu, alegerea echipelor, cultură unică, etc).
    • Despre

    MAJORITY is the first digital financial service dedicated to serving migrants worldwide. For $5 a month, MAJORITY members in the U.S. receive an FDIC-insured account, VISA® debit card, use of more than 50,000 ATMs across North America, remittance and international calling, native language advisors, and access to our network of community meet-up spaces, local discounts and events. With MAJORITY, there are never overdraft fees or minimum balance requirements. MAJORITY was started in Sweden by a diverse team of banking, fintech, payments, and telecom executives serving immigrant communities globally for the last 15 years. MAJORITY’s U.S. headquarters are in Houston, Texas.

    majority.com
    Site Web
    2019
    Anul Înființării
    150
    Nr. de Angajați
    $10M-$50M
    Venituri Estimate
    Sediul Central

    Primește Salarii Verificate în Inbox

    Abonează-te la oferte verificate.Vei primi detaliile compensației pe email. Află Mai Multe

    Acest site este protejat de reCAPTCHA și Politica de Confidențialitate și Termenii de Utilizare se aplică.

    Locuri de Muncă Recomandate

      Nu s-au găsit locuri de muncă recomandate pentru MAJORITY

    Companii Similare

    • Intuit
    • DoorDash
    • Microsoft
    • Tesla
    • Square
    • Vezi toate companiile ➜

    Alte Resurse