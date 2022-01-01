Health Catalyst Salarii

Director de Companii
Salariul de la Health Catalyst variază de la $63,680 în compensație totală pe an pentru un Manager Program Tehnic la nivelul inferior până la $182,000 pentru un Manager Inginerie Software la nivelul superior. Levels.fyi colectează salarii anonime și verificate de la angajați actuali și foști de la Health Catalyst. Ultima actualizare: 11/18/2025

Inginer Software
Median $128K
Manager de Produs
Median $143K
Specialist în Știința Datelor
Median $126K

Analist de Afaceri
$83.6K
Tehnolog Informații (IT)
$82.3K
Marketing
$108K
Manager de Proiect
Median $120K
Manager Inginerie Software
Median $182K
Manager Program Tehnic
$63.7K
Nu găsești titlul tău?

Caută toate salariile pe pagina noastră de compensații sau adaugă salariul tău pentru a ajuta la deblocarea paginii.


Întrebări frecvente

Rolul cu cea mai mare plată raportată la Health Catalyst este Manager Inginerie Software cu o compensație totală anuală de $182,000. Aceasta include salariul de bază precum și orice potențială compensație în acțiuni și bonusuri.
Compensația totală anuală mediană raportată la Health Catalyst este $120,000.

