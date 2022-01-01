Director de Companii
Emerson
Lucrezi Aici? Revendică-ți Compania

Emerson Salarii

Salariul de la Emerson variază de la $3,633 în compensație totală pe an pentru un Resurse Umane la nivelul inferior până la $180,000 pentru un Manager Inginerie Software la nivelul superior. Levels.fyi colectează salarii anonime și verificate de la angajați actuali și foști de la Emerson. Ultima actualizare: 11/17/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Inginer Software
Median $105K

Inginer Software Full-Stack

Manager de Produs
Median $130K
Inginer Hardware
Median $95K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 39
54 39
Inginer Mecanic
Median $107K
Manager Inginerie Software
Median $180K
Vânzări
Median $83K
Contabil
$58.3K
Analist de Afaceri
$5.1K
Dezvoltare Afaceri
$112K
Inginer de Control
$113K
Servicii Clienți
$17.9K
Manager Știința Datelor
$47.9K
Specialist în Știința Datelor
$8.3K
Inginer Electrician
$132K
Analist Financiar
$34.6K
Resurse Umane
$3.6K
Tehnolog Informații (IT)
$20.1K
Marketing
$125K
Manager de Program
$171K
Manager de Proiect
$113K
Analist Securitate Cibernetică
$30.9K
Arhitect de Soluții
$104K
Manager Program Tehnic
$160K
Nu găsești titlul tău?

Caută toate salariile pe pagina noastră de compensații sau adaugă salariul tău pentru a ajuta la deblocarea paginii.


Întrebări frecvente

Rolul cu cea mai mare plată raportată la Emerson este Manager Inginerie Software cu o compensație totală anuală de $180,000. Aceasta include salariul de bază precum și orice potențială compensație în acțiuni și bonusuri.
Compensația totală anuală mediană raportată la Emerson este $104,475.

Locuri de Muncă Recomandate

    Nu s-au găsit locuri de muncă recomandate pentru Emerson

Companii Similare

  • Flowserve
  • Parker Hannifin
  • GE
  • Leidos
  • Keysight
  • Vezi toate companiile ➜

Alte Resurse