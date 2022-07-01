Director de Companii
CELLINK
Lucrezi Aici? Revendică-ți Compania
Cele Mai Importante Perspective
  • Contribuie cu ceva unic despre CELLINK care ar putea fi util altora (ex. sfaturi pentru interviu, alegerea echipelor, cultură unică, etc).
    • Despre

    CELLINK is proud to be a part of BICO, the world’s leading bioconvergence company. By releasing the first universal bioink in 2016, CELLINK democratized the cost of entry for researchers around the world and played a major role in turning the then up-and-coming field of 3D bioprinting into a thriving $1 billion industry. The company’s best-in-class bioinks, bioprinters, software and services are trusted by the foremost academics in a range of applications, from 3D cell culturing to tissue engineering to drug development, and have been cited in over 700 publications. Furthermore, more than 1,000 laboratories, including ones at the top 20 pharmaceutical companies, are using these award-winning innovations. As part of BICO’s bioconvergence revolution, CELLINK is dedicated to making the on-demand bioprinting of human organs and tissues a future reality and creating the future of health.

    http://cellink.com
    Site Web
    2015
    Anul Înființării
    300
    Nr. de Angajați
    $50M-$100M
    Venituri Estimate
    Sediul Central

    Primește Salarii Verificate în Inbox

    Abonează-te la oferte verificate.Vei primi detaliile compensației pe email. Află Mai Multe

    Acest site este protejat de reCAPTCHA și Politica de Confidențialitate și Termenii de Utilizare se aplică.

    Locuri de Muncă Recomandate

      Nu s-au găsit locuri de muncă recomandate pentru CELLINK

    Companii Similare

    • Lyft
    • Netflix
    • Snap
    • Amazon
    • PayPal
    • Vezi toate companiile ➜

    Alte Resurse