BlueVine Salarii

Salariul de la BlueVine variază de la $100,890 în compensație totală pe an pentru un Analist de Date la nivelul inferior până la $270,000 pentru un Dezvoltare Afaceri la nivelul superior. Levels.fyi colectează salarii anonime și verificate de la angajați actuali și foști de la BlueVine. Ultima actualizare: 11/18/2025

Dezvoltare Afaceri
Median $270K
Analist de Date
Analist Financiar
Marketing
Manager Parteneri
Designer de Produs
Manager de Produs
Inginer Software
Manager Inginerie Software
Întrebări frecvente

Rolul cu cea mai mare plată raportată la BlueVine este Dezvoltare Afaceri cu o compensație totală anuală de $270,000. Aceasta include salariul de bază precum și orice potențială compensație în acțiuni și bonusuri.
Compensația totală anuală mediană raportată la BlueVine este $151,000.

