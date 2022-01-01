Diretório de Empresas
Prudential Financial Salários

O salário da Prudential Financial varia de $37,332 em remuneração total por ano para um Vendas na extremidade inferior a $241,200 para um Operações de Marketing na extremidade superior. O Levels.fyi recolhe salários anónimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Prudential Financial. Última atualização: 11/28/2025

Engenheiro de Software
12P $94.1K
11P $117K
10P $147K

Engenheiro de Software Backend

Engenheiro de Software Full-Stack

Programador Quantitativo

Cientista de Dados
9P $178K
10P $147K
11P $131K
Atuário
Median $145K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Analista Financeiro
Median $80K
Analista de Negócios
Median $100K
Marketing
Median $165K
Gestor de Produto
Median $178K
Gestor de Projeto
Median $130K
Gestor de Engenharia de Software
Median $210K
Desenvolvimento de Negócios
$110K
Analista de Dados
$101K
Gestor de Ciência de Dados
$161K
Recursos Humanos
$118K
Tecnólogo da Informação (TI)
$177K
Banqueiro de Investimento
$226K
Jurídico
$166K
Operações de Marketing
$241K
Designer de Produto
Median $132K
Recrutador
Median $122K
Vendas
$37.3K
Analista de Cibersegurança
$104K
Arquiteto de Soluções
$117K
Gestor de Programa Técnico
$199K
Capitalista de Risco
$109K
Perguntas Frequentes

A função com maior remuneração reportada na Prudential Financial é Operações de Marketing at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $241,200. Isto inclui o salário base bem como qualquer compensação potencial em ações e bónus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na Prudential Financial é $131,417.

