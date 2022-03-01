Diretório de Empresas
Onex
Onex Salários

O salário da Onex varia de $12,158 em remuneração total por ano para um Engenheiro de Software na extremidade inferior a $170,145 para um Arquiteto de Soluções na extremidade superior. O Levels.fyi recolhe salários anónimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da Onex. Última atualização: 11/28/2025

Engenheiro de Software
Median $12.2K
Analista de Negócios
$123K
Tecnólogo da Informação (TI)
$61.7K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
Marketing
$88.2K
Designer de Produto
$136K
Gestor de Produto
$110K
Vendas
$121K
Arquiteto de Soluções
$170K
Gestor de Programa Técnico
$21.3K
Perguntas Frequentes

A função com maior remuneração reportada na Onex é Arquiteto de Soluções at the Common Range Average level com uma remuneração total anual de $170,145. Isto inclui o salário base bem como qualquer compensação potencial em ações e bónus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na Onex é $110,223.

Outros Recursos

