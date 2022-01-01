Diretório de Empresas
BlueVine
Trabalha Aqui? Reclame a Sua Empresa

BlueVine Salários

O salário da BlueVine varia de $100,890 em remuneração total por ano para um Analista de Dados na extremidade inferior a $270,000 para um Desenvolvimento de Negócios na extremidade superior. O Levels.fyi recolhe salários anónimos e verificados de funcionários atuais e antigos da BlueVine. Última atualização: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Desenvolvimento de Negócios
Median $270K
Analista de Dados
$101K
Analista Financeiro
$114K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 40
54 40
Marketing
$149K
Gestor de Parceiros
$259K
Designer de Produto
Median $151K
Gestor de Produto
$199K
Engenheiro de Software
$141K
Gestor de Engenharia de Software
$264K
Não encontra o seu cargo?

Pesquise todos os salários na nossa página de remunerações ou adicione o seu salário para ajudar a desbloquear a página.


Perguntas Frequentes

A função com maior remuneração reportada na BlueVine é Desenvolvimento de Negócios com uma remuneração total anual de $270,000. Isto inclui o salário base bem como qualquer compensação potencial em ações e bónus.
A remuneração total anual mediana reportada na BlueVine é $151,000.

Empregos em Destaque

    Nenhum emprego em destaque encontrado para BlueVine

Empresas Relacionadas

  • Cyndx
  • Yapstone
  • Upgrade
  • Hometap
  • Farmers Insurance
  • Ver todas as empresas ➜

Outros Recursos