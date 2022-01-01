Katalog firm
thredUP
thredUP Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w thredUP wynosi od $91,728 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Menedżer Produktu na dolnym końcu do $226,000 dla Inżynier Oprogramowania na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników thredUP. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 11/16/2025

Analityk Biznesowy
$134K
Obsługa Klienta
$101K
Marketing
Median $115K

Menedżer Produktu
$91.7K
Inżynier Oprogramowania
Median $226K
Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w thredUP jest Inżynier Oprogramowania z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $226,000. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w thredUP wynosi $115,000.

