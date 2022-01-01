Katalog firm
Progressive Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w Progressive wynosi od $43,215 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Sprzedaż na dolnym końcu do $206,000 dla Analityk Danych na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Progressive. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 11/28/2025

Inżynier Oprogramowania
Associate Application Developer $91.6K
Application Developer $107K
Senior Application Developer $134K
Lead Application Developer $166K

Inżynier Oprogramowania Full-Stack

Analityk Danych
Median $80K
Analityk Danych
Senior Data Scientist $140K
Lead Data Scientist $206K

Specjalista Technologii Informacyjnych (IT)
Median $140K
Analityk Biznesowy
Median $100K
Likwidator Szkód
$69.3K
Obsługa Klienta
Median $54.5K
Marketing
$167K
Sprzedaż
$43.2K
Menedżer Inżynierii Oprogramowania
$138K
Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w Progressive jest Analityk Danych at the Lead Data Scientist level z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $206,000. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Progressive wynosi $120,363.

