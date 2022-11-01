Katalog firm
Bank of Ireland
Bank of Ireland Wynagrodzenia

Wynagrodzenie w Bank of Ireland wynosi od $44,957 całkowitej rekompensaty rocznie dla Analityk Biznesowy na dolnym końcu do $93,083 dla Inżynier Oprogramowania na górnym końcu. Levels.fyi zbiera anonimowe i zweryfikowane wynagrodzenia od obecnych i byłych pracowników Bank of Ireland. Ostatnia aktualizacja: 11/17/2025

Inżynier Oprogramowania
Median $93.1K
Analityk Cyberbezpieczeństwa
Median $63K
Księgowy
$61.7K

Analityk Biznesowy
$45K
Analityk Danych
$68.2K
Menedżer Analityki Danych
$70.4K
Analityk Danych
$73.2K
Menedżer Produktu
$83.1K
Menedżer Projektu
$72.3K
Najczęściej zadawane pytania

Najwyżej płatnym stanowiskiem w Bank of Ireland jest Inżynier Oprogramowania z rocznym całkowitym wynagrodzeniem $93,083. Obejmuje to wynagrodzenie podstawowe oraz potencjalne akcje i premie.
Mediana rocznego całkowitego wynagrodzenia w Bank of Ireland wynosi $70,444.

