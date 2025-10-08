UX Designer vergoeding in United States bij Roblox varieert van $189K per year voor IC1 tot $470K per year voor IC6. Het mediane yearse vergoedinspakket in United States bedraagt in totaal $350K. Bekijk de uitsplitsing van basissalaris, aandelen en bonus voor Roblox's totale vergoedinspakketten. Laatst bijgewerkt: 10/8/2025
Niveaunaam
Totaal
Basis
Aandelen ()
Bonus
IC1
$189K
$150K
$35.8K
$2.9K
IC2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
IC4
$361K
$217K
$143K
$0
Bedrijf
Niveau Naam
Jaren Ervaring
Totale Compensatie
|Geen salarissen gevonden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
45%
JR 1
35%
JR 2
20%
JR 3
Bij Roblox zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 3-jarig vesting schema:
45% vest in het 1st-JR (11.25% driemaandelijks)
35% vest in het 2nd-JR (8.75% driemaandelijks)
20% vest in het 3rd-JR (5.00% driemaandelijks)
Quarterly vests starting from July 1, 2022. Refresh grants issued quarterly.
33%
JR 1
33%
JR 2
33%
JR 3
Bij Roblox zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 3-jarig vesting schema:
33% vest in het 1st-JR (8.25% driemaandelijks)
33% vest in het 2nd-JR (8.25% driemaandelijks)
33% vest in het 3rd-JR (8.25% driemaandelijks)
Quarterly vests starting from July 1, 2022. Refresh grants issued quarterly.
25%
JR 1
25%
JR 2
25%
JR 3
25%
JR 4
Bij Roblox zijn RSUs onderworpen aan een 4-jarig vesting schema:
25% vest in het 1st-JR (25.00% jaarlijks)
25% vest in het 2nd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 3rd-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
25% vest in het 4th-JR (2.08% maandelijks)
Quarterly vests starting from July 1, 2022. Refresh grants issued quarterly.