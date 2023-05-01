Bedrijvengids
Lean Staffing Solutions
Werk Je Hier? Claim Je Bedrijf
Top Inzichten
  • Deel iets unieks over Lean Staffing Solutions dat nuttig kan zijn voor anderen (bijv. sollicitatietips, teamkeuzes, unieke cultuur, etc).
    • Over

    Lean Staffing Solutions provides staffing services for various industries in the US and Canada, with a focus on logistics and transportation. They offer bilingual, trained, and reliable employees with top-of-the-line technology for total control. Customers can save up to $10,000 per year with all perks and benefits included in one low monthly fee per employee. There is minimal turnover and no lengthy recruitment process, with an onsite management team overseeing employees at all times. The company offers unlimited growth potential.

    leangroup.com
    Website
    2008
    Oprichtingsjaar
    3,001
    Aantal Werknemers
    $1B-$10B
    Geschatte Omzet
    Hoofdkantoor

    Ontvang Geverifieerde Salarissen in je Inbox

    Abonneer je op geverifieerde aanbiedingen.Je ontvangt de uitsplitsing van compensatiedetails per e-mail. Meer Informatie

    Deze site wordt beschermd door reCAPTCHA en de Google Privacybeleid en Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

    Uitgelichte Vacatures

      Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor Lean Staffing Solutions

    Gerelateerde Bedrijven

    • Pinterest
    • Amazon
    • Tesla
    • Microsoft
    • Uber
    • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

    Andere Bronnen