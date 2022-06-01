Bedrijvengids
Berkadia
Berkadia Salarissen

Berkadia's salaris varieert van $9,652 in totale vergoeding per jaar voor een Financieel Analist aan de onderkant tot $201,000 voor een Data Scientist aan de bovenkant.

$160K

Software Engineer
Median $120K
Financieel Analist
Median $9.7K
Data Scientist
$201K

Product Designer
$117K
Product Manager
$44.5K
Mis je jouw functietitel?

Zoek naar alle salarissen op onze compensatiepagina of voeg jouw salaris toe om de pagina te ontgrendelen.


Veelgestelde vragen

The highest paying role reported at Berkadia is Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $201,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Berkadia is $116,580.

