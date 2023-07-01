Bedrijvenoverzicht
Airgap Networks
Werk je hier? Claim je bedrijf
Top inzichten
  • Draag iets unieks bij over Airgap Networks dat nuttig kan zijn voor anderen (bijv. interviewtips, teamkeuze, unieke cultuur, etc.).
    • Over

    Airgap is a cybersecurity company that offers a "Zero Trust Isolation Platform" to protect organizations from ransomware threats. Their solution can defend against breaches and vulnerabilities within a network, and includes a powerful "Ransomware Kill Switch." Airgap's technology can be quickly deployed without the need for agents or design changes. Founded by cybersecurity experts, their solution is trusted by large enterprises and service providers. For more information, visit https://airgap.io or contact info@airgap.io.

    https://airgap.io
    Website
    2019
    Oprichtingsjaar
    31
    # werknemers
    $0-$1M
    Geschatte omzet
    Hoofdkantoor

    Ontvang geverifieerde salarissen in je inbox

    Abonneren op geverifieerde aanbiedingen.Je krijgt de uitsplitsing van de vergoeding per e-mail. Meer informatie

    Deze site is beschermd door reCAPTCHA en het Google Privacybeleid en de Servicevoorwaarden zijn van toepassing.

    Uitgelichte vacatures

      Geen uitgelichte vacatures gevonden voor Airgap Networks

    Gerelateerde bedrijven

    • Uber
    • Netflix
    • Spotify
    • Coinbase
    • Flipkart
    • Bekijk alle bedrijven ➜

    Overige bronnen