Prudential Financial
Prudential Financial Gaji

Gaji Prudential Financial berkisar dari $37,332 dalam jumlah pampasan setahun untuk Jualan di peringkat rendah hingga $241,200 untuk Operasi Pemasaran di peringkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpul gaji tanpa nama dan disahkan daripada pekerja semasa dan bekas Prudential Financial. Dikemas kini terakhir: 11/28/2025

Jurutera Perisian
12P $94.1K
11P $117K
10P $147K

Jurutera Perisian Backend

Jurutera Perisian Full-Stack

Pembangun Kuantitatif

Saintis Data
9P $178K
10P $147K
11P $131K
Aktuari
Median $145K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Penganalisis Kewangan
Median $80K
Penganalisis Perniagaan
Median $100K
Pemasaran
Median $165K
Pengurus Produk
Median $178K
Pengurus Projek
Median $130K
Pengurus Kejuruteraan Perisian
Median $210K
Pembangunan Perniagaan
$110K
Penganalisis Data
$101K
Pengurus Sains Data
$161K
Sumber Manusia
$118K
Ahli Teknologi Maklumat (TM)
$177K
Jurubank Pelaburan
$226K
Undang-undang
$166K
Operasi Pemasaran
$241K
Pereka Produk
Median $132K
Perekrut
Median $122K
Jualan
$37.3K
Penganalisis Keselamatan Siber
$104K
Arkitek Penyelesaian
$117K
Pengurus Program Teknikal
$199K
Kapitalis Teroka
$109K
Soalan Lazim

Peranan dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Prudential Financial ialah Operasi Pemasaran at the Common Range Average level dengan jumlah pampasan tahunan $241,200. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di Prudential Financial ialah $131,417.

