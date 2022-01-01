Direktori Syarikat
Progressive
Progressive Gaji

Gaji Progressive berkisar dari $43,215 dalam jumlah pampasan setahun untuk Jualan di peringkat rendah hingga $206,000 untuk Saintis Data di peringkat tinggi. Levels.fyi mengumpul gaji tanpa nama dan disahkan daripada pekerja semasa dan bekas Progressive. Dikemas kini terakhir: 11/28/2025

Jurutera Perisian
Associate Application Developer $91.6K
Application Developer $107K
Senior Application Developer $134K
Lead Application Developer $166K

Jurutera Perisian Full-Stack

Penganalisis Data
Median $80K
Saintis Data
Senior Data Scientist $140K
Lead Data Scientist $206K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Ahli Teknologi Maklumat (TM)
Median $140K
Penganalisis Perniagaan
Median $100K
Penyelaras Tuntutan
$69.3K
Perkhidmatan Pelanggan
Median $54.5K
Pemasaran
$167K
Jualan
$43.2K
Pengurus Kejuruteraan Perisian
$138K
Soalan Lazim

Peranan dengan gaji tertinggi yang dilaporkan di Progressive ialah Saintis Data at the Lead Data Scientist level dengan jumlah pampasan tahunan $206,000. Ini termasuk gaji asas serta sebarang pampasan saham dan bonus yang berpotensi.
Median jumlah pampasan tahunan yang dilaporkan di Progressive ialah $120,363.

Sumber Lain

