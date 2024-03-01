Uzņēmumu katalogs
DoseSpot
    DoseSpot provides ePrescription software enabling clinicians to electronically write and transmit prescriptions to pharmacies. The solution is Surescripts certified and eases the administrative burden of the prescription lifecycle by integrating with EHRs. Clinicians can prescribe medication without leaving their core workflows and remain compliant with state-specific and federal regulations for prescribing medication and controlled substances. Founded in 2009 and based in Dedham, MA, DoseSpot serves more than 300 healthcare clients ranging from digital/telehealth firms, hospice pharmacies, and EHR and practice management software companies to dental services.

    dosespot.com
    2009
    69
