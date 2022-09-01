Directory delle Aziende
VelocityEHS
VelocityEHS Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di VelocityEHS va da $109,545 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Pardavimų inžinierius all'estremità inferiore a $175,875 per un Sprendimų architektas all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di VelocityEHS. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/24/2025

$160K

Programų inžinierius
Median $112K
Pardavimų inžinierius
$110K
Sprendimų architektas
$176K

FAQ

The highest paying role reported at VelocityEHS is Sprendimų architektas at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $175,875. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at VelocityEHS is $112,396.

