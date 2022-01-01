Bendrovių katalogas
SRI International
SRI International Atlyginimai

SRI International atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $100,667 bendros metinės kompensacijos Techninės įrangos inžinierius žemiausiame taške iki $271,350 Techninių programų vadovas aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų SRI International. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 11/30/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Techninės įrangos inžinierius
P3 $101K
P5 $157K
Duomenų mokslininkas
Median $150K
Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $125K

Mokslinių tyrimų specialistas

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
Biomedicinos inžinierius
$128K
Chemijos inžinierius
$124K

Tyrimų inžinierius

Mechanikos inžinierius
$154K
Projektų vadovas
$196K
Techninių programų vadovas
$271K
DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą SRI International gauna Techninių programų vadovas at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $271,350. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija SRI International yra $150,000.

Kiti ištekliai

