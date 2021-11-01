Bendrovių katalogas
The Aerospace Corporation Atlyginimai

The Aerospace Corporation atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $95,475 bendros metinės kompensacijos Buhalteris žemiausiame taške iki $184,000 Aviakosmoso inžinierius aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų The Aerospace Corporation. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 12/1/2025

Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $111K

Backend programinės įrangos inžinierius

Pilno ciklo programinės įrangos inžinierius

Sistemų inžinierius

Duomenų mokslininkas
Median $115K
Mechanikos inžinierius
Median $105K

Aviakosmoso inžinierius
Median $184K
Kibernetinio saugumo analitikas
Median $170K
Buhalteris
$95.5K
Elektros inžinierius
$122K
Techninės įrangos inžinierius
$136K
Projektų vadovas
$105K
Personalo specialistas
$109K
Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
$169K
Sprendimų architektas
$150K
DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą The Aerospace Corporation gauna Aviakosmoso inžinierius su metine bendra kompensacija $184,000. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija The Aerospace Corporation yra $118,303.

