Bendrovių katalogas
Health Catalyst
Dirbate čia? Perimkite savo bendrovę

Health Catalyst Atlyginimai

Health Catalyst atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $63,680 bendros metinės kompensacijos Techninių programų vadovas žemiausiame taške iki $182,000 Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Health Catalyst. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $128K
Produkto vadovas
Median $143K
Duomenų mokslininkas
Median $126K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 40
54 40
Verslo analitikas
$83.6K
Informacinių technologijų specialistas (IT)
$82.3K
Rinkodara
$108K
Projektų vadovas
Median $120K
Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
Median $182K
Techninių programų vadovas
$63.7K
Neranda savo pareigų?

Ieškokite visų atlyginimų mūsų atlyginimų puslapyje arba pridėkite savo atlyginimą kad padėtumėte atrakinti puslapį.


DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą Health Catalyst gauna Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas su metine bendra kompensacija $182,000. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Health Catalyst yra $120,000.

Rekomenduojami darbai

    Nerasta rekomenduojamų darbų Health Catalyst

Susijusios bendrovės

  • Bentley Systems
  • EPAM Systems
  • Cognizant
  • FactSet
  • NetSuite
  • Žiūrėti visas bendroves ➜

Kiti ištekliai