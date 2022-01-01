Bendrovių katalogas
Bentley Systems Atlyginimai

Bentley Systems atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $8,861 bendros metinės kompensacijos Techninis rašytojas žemiausiame taške iki $112,435 Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Bentley Systems. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 8/26/2025

$160K

Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $88.7K

Full-Stack programinės įrangos inžinierius

Pardavimai
Median $100K
Klientų aptarnavimas
$49K

Duomenų mokslininkas
$90.5K
Valdymo konsultantas
$50.6K
Rinkodara
$78.6K
Mechanikos inžinierius
$25.5K
Produkto dizaineris
$64.3K
Produkto vadovas
$99.2K
Projektų vadovas
$108K
Kibernetinio saugumo analitikas
$99.5K
Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
$112K
Techninis rašytojas
$8.9K
DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą Bentley Systems gauna Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $112,435. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Bentley Systems yra $88,740.

Kiti ištekliai