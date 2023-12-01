Bendrovių katalogas
Fastenal
Fastenal Atlyginimai

Fastenal atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $18,199 bendros metinės kompensacijos Informacinių technologijų (IT) specialistas žemiausiame taške iki $120,600 Pardavimai aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Fastenal. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 8/31/2025

$160K

Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $20.7K

Full-Stack programinės įrangos inžinierius

Buhalteris
$33.1K
Verslo analitikas
$60.3K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
Verslo plėtra
$52.3K
Duomenų analitikas
$64.3K
Duomenų mokslininkas
$19K
Informacinių technologijų (IT) specialistas
$18.2K
Pardavimai
$121K
Techninių programų vadovas
$25.8K
DUK

El puesto mejor pagado reportado en Fastenal es Pardavimai at the Common Range Average level con una compensación total anual de $120,600. Esto incluye salario base así como cualquier compensación potencial en acciones y bonos.
La compensación total anual mediana reportada en Fastenal es $33,114.

