ConocoPhillips
ConocoPhillips Atlyginimai

ConocoPhillips atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $80,000 bendros metinės kompensacijos Programinės įrangos inžinierius žemiausiame taške iki $402,000 Verslo plėtra aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų ConocoPhillips. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 10/15/2025

Information Technologist (IT)
Median $109K
Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $80K
Buhalteris
$109K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Verslo analitikas
$88.8K
Verslo plėtra
$402K
Chemijos inžinierius
$121K
Duomenų mokslininkas
$287K
Finansų analitikas
$174K
Geologijos inžinierius
$275K
Mechanikos inžinierius
$279K
Produkto vadovas
$127K
Techninių programų vadovas
$212K
DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą ConocoPhillips gauna Verslo plėtra at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $402,000. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija ConocoPhillips yra $150,499.

