Chick-fil-A Atlyginimai

Chick-fil-A atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $31,200 bendros metinės kompensacijos Pardavimai žemiausiame taške iki $227,562 Programinės įrangos inžinierius aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų Chick-fil-A. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 11/18/2025

Programinės įrangos inžinierius
5 $113K
6 $106K
7 $142K
8 $154K
9 $195K
10 $228K

Backend programinės įrangos inžinierius

Duomenų inžinierius

Duomenų mokslininkas
9 $167K
10 $207K
Klientų aptarnavimas
Median $32K

Pardavimai
Median $31.2K
Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
Median $225K
Verslo operacijos
$184K
Verslo analitikas
Median $104K
Verslo plėtra
$79.7K
Duomenų analitikas
$101K
Informacinių technologijų specialistas (IT)
$184K
Produkto dizaineris
$70.4K
Produkto vadovas
$177K
Programų vadovas
$186K
Projektų vadovas
Median $150K
Neranda savo pareigų?

Ieškokite visų atlyginimų mūsų atlyginimų puslapyje arba pridėkite savo atlyginimą kad padėtumėte atrakinti puslapį.


DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą Chick-fil-A gauna Programinės įrangos inžinierius at the 10 level su metine bendra kompensacija $227,562. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija Chick-fil-A yra $151,996.

