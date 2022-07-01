Bendrovių katalogas
BlueVoyant
Dirbate čia? Perimkite savo bendrovę

BlueVoyant Atlyginimai

BlueVoyant atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $81,258 bendros metinės kompensacijos Kibernetinio saugumo analitikas žemiausiame taške iki $286,560 Informacinių technologijų specialistas (IT) aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų BlueVoyant. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 11/18/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $127K

Pilno ciklo programinės įrangos inžinierius

Informacinių technologijų specialistas (IT)
$287K
Produkto vadovas
$153K

Which of the top tech companies have the best pay to WLB ratio?

Out of FAANG and the other top tier companies like OpenAI, Anthropic, Stripe, Nvidia, Uber, or whatever else you guys think fits in this "top tier" category, which companies have the best ratio between pay and WLB?

I recognize that these top companies all likely ask for a lot from their employees, which is fine, but I'm looking specifically for the best ratio.. Like let's say Op...

54 40
54 40
Pardavimai
$84.6K
Kibernetinio saugumo analitikas
$81.3K
Neranda savo pareigų?

Ieškokite visų atlyginimų mūsų atlyginimų puslapyje arba pridėkite savo atlyginimą kad padėtumėte atrakinti puslapį.


DUK

Didžiausią atlyginimą BlueVoyant gauna Informacinių technologijų specialistas (IT) at the Common Range Average level su metine bendra kompensacija $286,560. Tai apima bazinį atlyginimą, taip pat bet kokią galimą akcijų kompensaciją ir premijas.
Vidutinė metinė bendra kompensacija BlueVoyant yra $127,000.

Rekomenduojami darbai

    Nerasta rekomenduojamų darbų BlueVoyant

Susijusios bendrovės

  • Infoblox
  • Lookout
  • Gigamon
  • Vectra AI
  • Proofpoint
  • Žiūrėti visas bendroves ➜

Kiti ištekliai