AlphaSights Atlyginimai

AlphaSights atlyginimas svyruoja nuo $74,625 bendros metinės kompensacijos Rinkodara žemiausiame taške iki $240,790 Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas aukščiausiame taške. Levels.fyi renka anoniminius ir patvirtintus atlyginimus iš dabartinių ir buvusių darbuotojų AlphaSights. Paskutinį kartą atnaujinta: 8/31/2025

$160K

Programinės įrangos inžinierius
Median $150K

Full-Stack programinės įrangos inžinierius

Produkto dizaineris
Median $130K
Pardavimai
Median $135K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
Personalo specialistas
Median $80.5K
Klientų aptarnavimas
$81.6K
Duomenų mokslininkas
$164K
Valdymo konsultantas
$119K
Rinkodara
$74.6K
Projektų vadovas
$127K
Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas
$241K
Rizikos kapitalo investuotojas
$83.6K
DUK

Vị trí có mức lương cao nhất được báo cáo tại AlphaSights là Programinės įrangos inžinerijos vadovas at the Common Range Average level với tổng thu nhập hàng năm là $240,790. Điều này bao gồm lương cơ bản cũng như bất kỳ khoản bồi thường cổ phiếu và thưởng tiềm năng nào.
Tổng thu nhập hàng năm trung bình được báo cáo tại AlphaSights là $127,400.

