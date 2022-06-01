회사 디렉토리
Thrive Global
Thrive Global 급여

Thrive Global의 급여는 최저 프로덕트 디자이너 연간 총 보상 $126,500부터 최고 프로덕트 매니저 $418,000까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 다음 회사의 현직 및 전직 직원들로부터 익명으로 검증된 급여 정보를 수집합니다: Thrive Global. 마지막 업데이트: 10/15/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
프로덕트 디자이너
Median $127K

UX 디자이너

소프트웨어 엔지니어
Median $204K
프로덕트 매니저
Median $418K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

비즈니스 애널리스트
$129K
데이터 사이언스 매니저
$214K
프로덕트 디자인 매니저
$259K
리크루터
$219K
소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저
$206K
모든 급여 정보를 검색하려면 급여 정보 페이지 또는 내 급여 정보 추가 를 통해 페이지를 확인하세요.


자주 묻는 질문

Thrive Global에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 프로덕트 매니저이며 연간 총 보상은 $418,000입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Thrive Global에서 보고된 연간 총 보상의 중간값은 $209,863입니다.

