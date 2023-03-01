회사 디렉토리
City of Seattle
City of Seattle 급여

City of Seattle의 급여는 최저 테크니컬 프로그램 매니저 연간 총 보상 $96,361부터 최고 전기 엔지니어 $201,000까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 다음 회사의 현직 및 전직 직원들로부터 익명으로 검증된 급여 정보를 수집합니다: City of Seattle. 마지막 업데이트: 9/11/2025

$160K

정보기술자 (IT)
Median $135K
비즈니스 오퍼레이션 매니저
$172K
비즈니스 애널리스트
$161K

토목 엔지니어
$127K
전기 엔지니어
$201K
프로그램 매니저
$105K
프로젝트 매니저
$153K
소프트웨어 엔지니어
$152K
테크니컬 프로그램 매니저
$96.4K
자주 묻는 질문

The highest paying role reported at City of Seattle is 전기 엔지니어 at the Common Range Average level with a yearly total compensation of $201,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at City of Seattle is $152,235.

