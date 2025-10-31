Capital One 프로덕트 디자이너 급여

Capital One의 프로덕트 디자이너 보상 in United States은 Associate Product Designer year당 $109K부터 Principal Associate year당 $144K까지입니다. year별 중간 보상 in United States 패키지는 총 $129K입니다. Capital One의 총 보상 패키지에 대한 기본급, 주식, 보너스 세부 내역을 확인하세요. 최종 업데이트: 10/31/2025
레벨명
총액
기본급
주식
보너스
Associate Product Designer
$109K
$106K
$0
$3.2K
Product Designer
$115K
$109K
$154
$5.4K
Senior Product Designer
$144K
$136K
$1.4K
$7.1K
Master Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
회사
직급명
경력 연수
총 급여
|연봉 정보를 찾을 수 없습니다
33.3%
년 1
33.3%
년 2
33.3%
년 3
Capital One에서 Options는 3년 베스팅 일정을 따릅니다:
33.3% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 1st-년 (33.30% 연별)
33.3% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 2nd-년 (33.30% 연별)
33.3% 다음 기간에 베스팅됩니다: 3rd-년 (33.30% 연별)