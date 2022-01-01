회사 디렉토리
Prudential Financial
여기서 근무하시나요? 회사 정보 관리하기

Prudential Financial 급여

Prudential Financial의 급여는 최저 영업 연간 총 보상 $37,332부터 최고 마케팅 오퍼레이션 $241,200까지입니다. Levels.fyi는 다음 회사의 현직 및 전직 직원들로부터 익명으로 검증된 급여 정보를 수집합니다: Prudential Financial. 마지막 업데이트: 11/28/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
소프트웨어 엔지니어
12P $94.1K
11P $117K
10P $147K

백엔드 소프트웨어 엔지니어

풀스택 소프트웨어 엔지니어

퀀트 개발자

데이터 사이언티스트
9P $178K
10P $147K
11P $131K
보험계리사
Median $145K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

69 30
69 30
재무 애널리스트
Median $80K
비즈니스 애널리스트
Median $100K
마케팅
Median $165K
프로덕트 매니저
Median $178K
프로젝트 매니저
Median $130K
소프트웨어 엔지니어링 매니저
Median $210K
비즈니스 개발
$110K
데이터 애널리스트
$101K
데이터 사이언스 매니저
$161K
인사
$118K
정보 기술자 (IT)
$177K
투자 은행가
$226K
법무
$166K
마케팅 오퍼레이션
$241K
프로덕트 디자이너
Median $132K
리크루터
Median $122K
영업
$37.3K
사이버보안 애널리스트
$104K
솔루션 아키텍트
$117K
테크니컬 프로그램 매니저
$199K
벤처 캐피털리스트
$109K
원하는 직급이 없나요?

모든 급여 정보를 검색하려면 급여 정보 페이지 또는 내 급여 정보 추가 를 통해 페이지를 확인하세요.


자주 묻는 질문

Prudential Financial에서 보고된 최고 급여 직무는 마케팅 오퍼레이션 at the Common Range Average level이며 연간 총 보상은 $241,200입니다. 여기에는 기본급과 잠재적인 주식 보상 및 보너스가 포함됩니다.
Prudential Financial에서 보고된 연간 총 보상의 중간값은 $131,417입니다.

추천 채용공고

    Prudential Financial의 추천 채용공고를 찾을 수 없습니다

관련 회사

  • State Street
  • Capital One
  • JPMorgan Chase
  • SunTrust
  • Blackstone
  • 모든 회사 보기 ➜

기타 리소스

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/prudential-financial/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.