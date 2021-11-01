Directory Aziendale
Zwift
Zwift Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Zwift varia da $75,154 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Marketing nella fascia bassa fino a $264,500 per un Manager di Prodotto nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Zwift. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/7/2025

Manager di Prodotto
Median $265K
Ingegnere del Software
Median $138K
Data Scientist
Median $215K

Risorse Umane
$186K
Marketing
$75.2K
Manager di Programma
$156K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$188K
Manager di Programma Tecnico
$150K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Zwift è Manager di Prodotto con una retribuzione totale annua di $264,500. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Zwift è $170,850.

Altre Risorse