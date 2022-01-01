Directory Aziendale
Magic Leap
Magic Leap Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Magic Leap varia da $90,554 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere Hardware nella fascia bassa fino a $324,719 per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Magic Leap. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/9/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Entry Software Engineer $140K
Associate Software Engineer $137K
Software Engineer $149K
Senior Software Engineer $172K
Lead Software Engineer $209K
Principal Software Engineer $325K

Ingegnere Software Quality Assurance (QA)

Ingegnere Software Virtual Reality

Ingegnere Meccanico
Median $113K
Marketing
Median $151K

Analista di Business
$167K
Data Scientist
Median $150K
Ingegnere Elettrico
$204K
Ingegnere Hardware
$90.6K
Risorse Umane
$199K
Legale
$189K
Ingegnere Ottico
$155K
Designer di Prodotto
$92.3K
Manager di Prodotto
$216K
Manager di Programma
$174K
Recruiter
$176K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$322K
Manager di Programma Tecnico
$259K
UX Researcher
$119K
Calendario di Maturazione

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

In Magic Leap, le Assegnazioni di azioni/equity sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Magic Leap è Ingegnere del Software at the Principal Software Engineer level con una retribuzione totale annua di $324,719. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Magic Leap è $169,699.

