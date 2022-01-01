Directory Aziendale
thredUP
thredUP Stipendi

Lo stipendio di thredUP varia da $91,728 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Manager di Prodotto nella fascia bassa fino a $226,000 per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di thredUP. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/16/2025

Analista di Business
$134K
Servizio Clienti
$101K
Marketing
Median $115K

Manager di Prodotto
$91.7K
Ingegnere del Software
Median $226K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in thredUP è Ingegnere del Software con una retribuzione totale annua di $226,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in thredUP è $115,000.

Altre Risorse