Under Armour
Under Armour Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Under Armour varia da $32,401 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Vendite nella fascia bassa fino a $284,415 per un Stilista nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Under Armour. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/21/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $128K
Manager di Prodotto
Median $96.8K
Manager di Data Science
$240K

Data Scientist
Median $118K
Stilista
$284K
Risorse Umane
$172K
Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
$165K
Marketing
$162K
Operazioni di Marketing
$86.2K
Ingegnere Meccanico
$123K
Recruiter
$107K
Vendite
$32.4K
Analista di Cybersecurity
$163K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$190K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Under Armour è Stilista at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $284,415. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Under Armour è $144,903.

