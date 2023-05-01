Directory Aziendale
ShiftKey
Lavori Qui? Rivendica la Tua Azienda

ShiftKey Stipendi

Lo stipendio di ShiftKey varia da $73,975 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Analista di Cybersecurity nella fascia bassa fino a $176,000 per un Manager di Prodotto nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di ShiftKey. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/13/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Ingegnere del Software
Median $115K
Designer di Prodotto
Median $165K

Designer UX

Manager di Prodotto
Median $176K

Kinda feel lc question doesn’t seem to appear in real interviews anymore

I grinded Blind 75 and NeetCode 150 pretty hard, but in most of my recent interviews, none of those patterns showed up. Instead, I got hit with new or modified problems I hadn't seen before.

Is this just me, or are companies actually shifting away from the standard high-frequency sets?

87 23
87 23
Analista di Cybersecurity
$74K
Manca la tua qualifica?

Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.


FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in ShiftKey è Manager di Prodotto con una retribuzione totale annua di $176,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in ShiftKey è $140,000.

Lavori in Evidenza

    Nessun lavoro in evidenza trovato per ShiftKey

Aziende Correlate

  • Netflix
  • Airbnb
  • Spotify
  • DoorDash
  • Flipkart
  • Vedi tutte le aziende ➜

Altre Risorse