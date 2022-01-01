Roblox Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Roblox va da $19,386 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Grafico all'estremità inferiore a $1,200,556 per un Ingegnere del Software all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Roblox. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/19/2025
33%
ANNO 1
33%
ANNO 2
33%
ANNO 3
In Roblox, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di vesting di 3 anni:
33% si matura nel 1st-ANNO (8.25% trimestrale)
33% si matura nel 2nd-ANNO (8.25% trimestrale)
33% si matura nel 3rd-ANNO (8.25% trimestrale)
Quarterly vests starting from July 1, 2022. Refresh grants issued quarterly.
25%
ANNO 1
25%
ANNO 2
25%
ANNO 3
25%
ANNO 4
In Roblox, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di vesting di 4 anni:
25% si matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)
25% si matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)
25% si matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)
25% si matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)
Quarterly vests starting from July 1, 2022. Refresh grants issued quarterly.
