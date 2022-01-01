Directory delle Aziende
Roblox
Roblox Stipendi

L'intervallo di stipendi di Roblox va da $19,386 in compensazione totale all'anno per un Grafico all'estremità inferiore a $1,200,556 per un Ingegnere del Software all'estremità superiore. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali e precedenti di Roblox. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/19/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
IC1 $222K
IC2 $333K
IC3 $422K
IC4 $512K
IC5 $793K
IC6 $740K
TD1 $1.2M

Ingegnere di Machine Learning

Ingegnere Software Backend

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Ingegnere di Rete

Ingegnere Software di Controllo Qualità

Ingegnere Software di Produzione

Ingegnere Software di Sicurezza

Ingegnere di Affidabilità del Sito

Ingegnere Software di Videogiochi

Product Manager
IC2 $236K
IC3 $352K
IC4 $365K
IC5 $555K
IC6 $712K
Recruiter
IC4 $198K
M1 $296K
M2 $289K

Reclutatore Tecnico

Designer di Prodotto
IC1 $182K
IC4 $357K
IC5 $477K

Designer UX

Data Scientist
IC3 $328K
IC4 $428K
IC5 $512K
Responsabile Ingegneria Software
IC1 $723K
IC5 $677K
IC6 $742K
Analista Finanziario
Median $185K
Marketing
Median $260K
Assistente Amministrativo
$141K
Analista di Business
$161K
Responsabile Data Science
$564K
Grafico
$19.4K
Risorse Umane
$281K
Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
$275K
Responsabile Design di Prodotto
$467K
Responsabile Programmi
$296K
Analista di Cybersicurezza
$318K
Responsabile Programmi Tecnici
$274K
Redattore Tecnico
$191K
Fiducia e Sicurezza
$228K
Venture Capitalist
$653K
Calendario di Vesting

33%

ANNO 1

33%

ANNO 2

33%

ANNO 3

Tipo di Azione
RSU

In Roblox, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di vesting di 3 anni:

  • 33% si matura nel 1st-ANNO (8.25% trimestrale)

  • 33% si matura nel 2nd-ANNO (8.25% trimestrale)

  • 33% si matura nel 3rd-ANNO (8.25% trimestrale)

Quarterly vests starting from July 1, 2022. Refresh grants issued quarterly.

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azione
RSU

In Roblox, le RSUs sono soggette a un calendario di vesting di 4 anni:

  • 25% si matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% si matura nel 2nd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% si matura nel 3rd-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

  • 25% si matura nel 4th-ANNO (2.08% mensile)

Quarterly vests starting from July 1, 2022. Refresh grants issued quarterly.

FAQ

Altre risorse