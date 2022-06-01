Directory Aziendale
Riskified
Riskified Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Riskified varia da $96,592 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Risorse Umane nella fascia bassa fino a $206,500 per un Vendite nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Riskified. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/18/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $142K

Ingegnere Software Backend

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Ingegnere DevOps

Vendite
Median $207K
Sviluppo Business
$162K

Analista di Dati
$131K
Data Scientist
$129K
Risorse Umane
$96.6K
Operazioni di Marketing
$118K
Designer di Prodotto
$122K
Manager di Prodotto
$173K
Ingegnere di Vendita
$189K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
$199K
Architetto di Soluzioni
$159K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Riskified è Vendite con una retribuzione totale annua di $206,500. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Riskified è $150,508.

