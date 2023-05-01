Lo stipendio di Lean Staffing Solutions varia da $6,169 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Assistente Amministrativo nella fascia bassa fino a $41,790 per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Lean Staffing Solutions. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/22/2025
What do Product Managers even do?
Cerca tutti i stipendi sulla nostra pagina retribuzioni oppure aggiungi il tuo stipendio per aiutare a sbloccare la pagina.
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/lean-staffing-solutions/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.