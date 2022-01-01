Blink Health Stipendi

Directory Aziendale
Lo stipendio di Blink Health varia da $35,529 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia bassa fino a $504,161 per un Manager di Data Science nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Blink Health. Ultimo aggiornamento: 10/10/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
IC4 $35.5K
IC5 $77K

Ingegnere Software Backend

Manager di Prodotto
Median $235K
Analista di Business
$189K

Manager di Data Science
$504K
Data Scientist
Median $150K
Designer di Prodotto
Median $165K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
Median $275K
Calendario di Maturazione

25%

ANNO 1

25%

ANNO 2

25%

ANNO 3

25%

ANNO 4

Tipo di Azioni
Options

In Blink Health, le Options sono soggette a un calendario di maturazione di 4 anni:

  • 25% matura nel 1st-ANNO (25.00% annuale)

  • 25% matura nel 2nd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 3rd-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

  • 25% matura nel 4th-ANNO (6.25% trimestrale)

FAQ

Den årliga medianen för total ersättning som rapporterats på Blink Health är $177,025.

