Berkadia Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Berkadia varia da $9,652 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Analista Finanziario nella fascia bassa fino a $201,000 per un Data Scientist nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Berkadia. Ultimo aggiornamento: 8/26/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
Median $120K
Analista Finanziario
Median $9.7K
Data Scientist
$201K

Designer di Prodotto
$117K
Manager di Prodotto
$44.5K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Berkadia è Data Scientist at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $201,000. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Berkadia è $116,580.

