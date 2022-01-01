Vanguard Stipendi

Directory Aziendale
Lo stipendio di Vanguard varia da $50,250 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Customer Success nella fascia bassa fino a $348,250 per un Operazioni di Business nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Vanguard. Ultimo aggiornamento: 9/7/2025

$160K

Ingegnere del Software
TI05 $104K
TS01 $125K
TS02 $146K
TS03 $183K
TS04 $243K

Ingegnere Machine Learning

Ingegnere Software Backend

Ingegnere Software Full-Stack

Ingegnere Software Quality Assurance (QA)

Ingegnere di Dati

Data Scientist
TS02 $132K
TS03 $173K
Manager di Prodotto
Median $142K

Designer di Prodotto
Median $120K

UX Designer

Analista di Dati
TS02 $133K
TS03 $153K
Manager di Progetto
Median $128K
Manager di Ingegneria del Software
Median $195K
Contabile
Median $103K

Contabile Tecnico

UX Researcher
Median $128K
Analista Finanziario
Median $85K
Tecnologo dell'Informazione (IT)
Median $115K
Marketing
Median $189K
Architetto di Soluzioni
Median $200K

Data Architect

Cloud Security Architect

Manager di Programma Tecnico
Median $200K
Operazioni di Business
$348K
Analista di Business
$144K
Servizio Clienti
$137K
Customer Success
$50.3K
Risorse Umane
$74.2K
Legale
$101K
Consulente di Management
$249K
Operazioni di Marketing
$131K
Manager di Programma
$216K
Vendite
$55.7K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Vanguard è Operazioni di Business at the Common Range Average level con una retribuzione totale annua di $348,250. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Vanguard è $134,989.

