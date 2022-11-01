Directory Aziendale
Bank of Ireland
Bank of Ireland Stipendi

Lo stipendio di Bank of Ireland varia da $44,957 in retribuzione totale all'anno per un Analista di Business nella fascia bassa fino a $93,083 per un Ingegnere del Software nella fascia alta. Levels.fyi raccoglie stipendi anonimi e verificati da dipendenti attuali ed ex dipendenti di Bank of Ireland. Ultimo aggiornamento: 11/17/2025

Ingegnere del Software
Median $93.1K
Analista di Cybersecurity
Median $63K
Contabile
$61.7K

Analista di Business
$45K
Analista di Dati
$68.2K
Manager di Data Science
$70.4K
Data Scientist
$73.2K
Manager di Prodotto
$83.1K
Project Manager
$72.3K
FAQ

Il ruolo con la retribuzione più alta riportata in Bank of Ireland è Ingegnere del Software con una retribuzione totale annua di $93,083. Questo include lo stipendio base oltre a eventuali azioni e bonus.
La retribuzione totale annua mediana riportata in Bank of Ireland è $70,444.

