Zwift Laun

Laun hjá Zwift eru á bilinu $75,154 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Markaðsmál í neðri kantinum til $264,500 fyrir Vörustjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Zwift. Síðast uppfært: 9/7/2025

$160K

Vörustjóri
Median $265K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $138K
Gagnafræðingur
Median $215K

Mannauður
$186K
Markaðsmál
$75.2K
Forritstjóri
$156K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
$188K
Tækniforritstjóri
$150K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Zwift er Vörustjóri með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $264,500. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Zwift er $170,850.

