Fyrirtækjaskrá
Treasure Data
Vinnur þú hér? Gerir þú kröfu um fyrirtækið þitt

Treasure Data Laun

Laun hjá Treasure Data eru á bilinu $75,750 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Tækniforritstjóri í neðri kantinum til $225,000 fyrir Vörustjóri í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Treasure Data. Síðast uppfært: 10/26/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $195K
Vörustjóri
Median $225K
Gagnasérfræðingur
$81.6K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

69 10
69 10
Gagnafræðingur
$111K
Markaðsmál
$222K
Vöruhönnuður
$145K
Sala
$205K
Söluverkfræðingur
$102K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
$208K
Lausnaarkitekt
$121K
Technical Account Manager
$173K
Tækniforritstjóri
$75.7K
Vantar þinn titil?

Leitaðu að öllum launum á okkar launasíðu eða bættu við þínum launum til að hjálpa til við að opna síðuna.


Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Treasure Data er Vörustjóri með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $225,000. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Treasure Data er $159,293.

Úrvalsstörf

    Engin úrvalsstörf fundust hjá Treasure Data

Tengd fyrirtæki

  • Cockroach Labs
  • Instabase
  • Rubrik
  • Proofpoint
  • Docker
  • Sjá öll fyrirtæki ➜

Önnur úrræði