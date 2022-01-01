Fyrirtækjaskrá
Docker
Docker Laun

Laun hjá Docker eru á bilinu $104,475 í heildarjöfnum á ári fyrir Þjónustuver í neðri kantinum til $499,988 fyrir Vöruhönnuður í efri kantinum. Levels.fyi safnar nafnlausum og staðfestum launum frá núverandi og fyrrverandi starfsmönnum hjá Docker. Síðast uppfært: 9/12/2025

$160K

Hugbúnaðarverkfræðingur
Median $262K
Söluverkfræðingur
Median $280K
Viðskiptarekstur
$114K

Þjónustuver
$104K
Markaðsmál
$176K
Vöruhönnuður
$500K
Vörustjóri
$162K
Sala
$185K
Hugbúnaðarverkfræðistjóri
$250K
Lausnaarkitekt
$202K
Algengar spurningar

Hæstlaunaða hlutverkið hjá Docker er Vöruhönnuður at the Common Range Average level með árlegar heildarbætur upp á $499,988. Þetta felur í sér grunnlaun ásamt hugsanlegum hlutabréfabótum og bónusum.
Miðgildi árlegra heildarbóta hjá Docker er $193,633.

Úrvalsstörf

    Engin úrvalsstörf fundust hjá Docker

